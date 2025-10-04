A lorry driver had a lucky escape on Friday on the Antrim Road in Dunadry as a tree has blown down hitting his cab

NIE Networks has confirmed that more than 20,000 people remain without power in Northern Ireland and that restoration efforts may take a “number of days” in the aftermath of Storm Amy.

It comes after the province was battered by strong winds on Friday which brought localised flooding, fallen trees, transport disruption and school closures.

At its peak, Storm Amy caused a loss of supply to approximately 65,000 customers across Northern Ireland.

A provisional October wind gust record for Northern Ireland was set as 92mph winds were measured at Magilligan in Co Londonderry.

As of 8.30am this morning, 22,000 properties remained without power in the region.

Alex Houston, NIE Networks operations manager, said: “This is still an evolving picture, given the ongoing yellow alert, however we anticipate it may take a number of days before the restoration process fully concludes based on similar events such as Storm Darragh.”

NIE Networks urged the public to stay clear of any power lines or damaged electricity equipment and report sightings immediately.

A yellow-level rain warning for the entire region which came into effect on Friday is set to expire at midday on Saturday.

However, a yellow warning for wind is in place for all day Saturday until midnight.

The PSNI also continued to urge caution as the storm recovery phase got under way.

A spokesperson said: “Storm Amy clean-up operations will be intensifying this morning as multiple agencies work to restore the power, water and transport networks for all users across Northern Ireland.”

The PSNI said ongoing warnings may lead to further disruption and complicate restoration efforts.

“We are particularly urging road users to exercise extra care and attention when driving.

“Surface water, flooding, fallen debris or temporary restrictions are all a strong possibility.”

Belfast International Airport said it was expecting delays on Saturday and advised passengers to check with airlines.

In a post on X, a spokesperson for the airport said: “Please continue to check with your airline for latest flight updates particularly if you are flying on Saturday as delays may still be possible. Exercise caution when travelling on the roads also.”

Transport provider Translink issued a statement on social media at 7.11am this morning outlining how there was “widespread disruptions” across the network and urged users to allow extra time for their journey.

They added that rail services remain suspended with a phased return to service expected from mid-day.

However, in an update, they stated that the Portadown line will start to re-open from 10am this morning and Enterprise services will start to operate from 11am.

Meanwhile, the Foyle Bridge – which was closed yesterday – is now open to traffic.

Yesterday, a man in his 40s died in a weather-related incident in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, Ireland, gardai said.

On Saturday, a status orange wind warning was put in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo between 4am and 8am.

A yellow-level warning for wind and rain in those counties was set to expire at midday.