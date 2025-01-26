Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Co Londonderry primary school is set to conduct remote learning on Monday after "significant damage" was caused to the roof in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.

Due to the strong winds, part of the roof at Drumrane Primary School in Dungiven was ripped off.

It has led to debris falling both inside and outside the building, with pupils already informed they will move to remote learning on Monday at least.

East Londonderry MLA Alan Robinson visited the school and said he has already been in touch with the Education Minister Paul Givan, who confirmed over the weekend that 100 schools in the province have reported damage to their properties.

Damage at Drumrane Primary School in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn. (Photo: Alan Robinson Facebook page)

Mr Robinson said: "I called up to Drumrane Primary School after the peak of the storm on Friday and spoke to the Principal Mrs Steen and the caretaker.

"There is significant damage to the roof that has blown both inside and outside. As a result, the assembly hall is littered with debris.

"I've been in touch with Mr Givan and his officials, and they've informed me that the school is not to open on Monday.”

"They are hopeful that the school will be open on Tuesday but it's highly likely that the assembly hall and catering facilities will be out-of-bounds."

In an update, Mr Givan said that the NIE Networks will "prioritise" schools that no longer have power.

However, he stated that some schools may have to move to remote learning on Monday to assess the damage caused and that critical reports should be made to the EA’s Maintenance Service’s Out of Hours Helpline.

The Minister concluded by thanking those who have been involved in the response to Storm Éowyn: "I want to express my sincere gratitude to all EA colleagues who have worked tirelessly to protect our schools and ensure the safety of our educational community. Their dedication, both on the front line and behind the scenes, has been exemplary during this challenging period.

