The centre of Comber in Co Down is closed after stabbing incident in the town
and live on Freeview channel 276
The PSNI also said that two men had been arrested.
Earlier today, the police had merely referred to the closure in a statement posted on their Ards and North Down page on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “Due to an incident overnight, the square in Comber is closed from Bridge Street and Bridge Street Link. Access to Parkway via Killinchy street.
The statement also said: “Please avoid the area if possible or seek alternative routes.”
The later this morning, the PSNI updated their X posts to say: “Two men arrested after reported stabbing incident in Comber."
It then implicitly linked the two releases when it reiterated the traffic advice of the earlier press release: “Motorists are asked to avoid Bridge Street, Comber whilst officers conduct further enquiries.”