The heart of Comber in Co Down has been closed after a reported stabbing, police have said.

The PSNI also said that two men had been arrested.

Earlier today, the police had merely referred to the closure in a statement posted on their Ards and North Down page on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter: “Due to an incident overnight, the square in Comber is closed from Bridge Street and Bridge Street Link. Access to Parkway via Killinchy street.

The statement also said: “Please avoid the area if possible or seek alternative routes.”

The later this morning, the PSNI updated their X posts to say: “Two men arrested after reported stabbing incident in Comber."