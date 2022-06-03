The Derry Journal turns 250

The earliest surviving Belfast News Letter from 1737

But we are not the only title in Northern Ireland to have been both founded in the 1700s and still in publication today – the Derry Journal is another.

The twice weekly paper turned 250 yesterday.

It is a sister paper of the News Letter because we both share the same owner, National World (one of whose founders is the Bangor man David Montgomery, a newspaper entrepreneur now based in London).

The Belfast News Letter and General Advertiser was founded in September 1737 and will turn 285 in the autumn. The first edition of the Londonderry Journal and General Advertiser was produced on June 3 1772. That makes it older than even The Times (of London), which first hit the streets in 1785.

Thus the News Letter and Derry Journal were both around to report the July 4 1776 Declaration of Independence but The Times was not, despite also being a very old newspaper (most of the major newspapers of 2022 were founded in the 1800s or early 1900s).

The Londonderry Journal and General Advertiser was first published by George Douglas.

Mr. Douglas, a Presbyterian, worked at a printing house in Dublin before coming to Derry. He took an office in James Blythe’s book shop in The Diamond and the ‘Journal’ was born under its original masthead on June 3, 1772.

The paper appeared, as it still does, on a biweekly basis. Set as a four page tabloid it sold for a penny. Douglas charged subscriptions at six shillings (6s.) and six pennies (6d.) for readers in Derry, 7s. and 7d. for those within 15 miles of the city, 8s. and 8d. for those within 25 miles and 9s. and 9d. for those living up to 40 miles away.

Mr Douglas later travelled and settled in the US with his family joining there and he set up newspapers for the Irish diaspora there, but none fared as well as his first venture. He returned home for long spells on several occasions and also wrote a book to mark the centenary of the 1688 Siege of Derry .

By the early 19th Century, the Journal’s editorial policy became increasingly concerned with wider issues and it supported Catholic Emancipation, a move which prompted then Journal Editor William Wallen to resign in protest in 1829 and set up the Londonderry Sentinel with others. The paper adopted an overtly nationalist stance over the decades that followed and the ‘London’ prefix was dropped entirely in around 1880. The paper has remained the Derry Journal ever since.

Editor Brendan McDaid told the NewsLetter: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone and have marked the occasion with a special edition of the paper and an exhibition at Foyleside Shopping Centre.

“The Journal is the second oldest newspaper on the island of Ireland, with the NewsLetter - which is also under the ownership of National World - being the oldest.

“We are part of the social fabric and cultural heritage of the North West region, having brought the world to the people of Derry, Donegal and Tyrone for generations and showcased local people, events and culture to the world. Those of us entrusted with that legacy are determined to ensure its preservation and endeavour to continue serving the north west region and our wider audience for generations to come.”