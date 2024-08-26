Tributes paid to Co Tyrone music star Derrick Mehaffey who had 'a presence on stage that captivated his audiences and a voice that was golden'
Mr Mehaffey, who hailed from Fintona in Co Tyrone, died on Monday at the age of 78.
Well-known within local music circles, Derrick was lead singer of Derrick and the Sounds in the 1960s and toured the world.
In 1999, he was named Male Vocalist of the Year at the European Country Music Awards.
After the news of his passing was made public, Country Music Radio NI posted on social media: "Sad to hear that Derrick Mehaffey has passed away.
"Derrick was a very popular entertainer with his band The Sounds during the Showband scene in Ireland during the 60s and 70s.
"He was known affectionately as Ireland's Cliff Richard. Our thoughts are with his wife Shirley and all the family."
Radio Star Country also posted on social media: "All at Radio Star Country are saddened to hear the passing of Derrick Mehaffey. He was a very popular request. Sending our deepest condolences to Shirley and the wider family."
Omagh Today's Facebook page also expressed their sadness of the country singer's passing: "I am absolutely shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of Derrick earlier today. Derrick was a kind, sincere and humble gentleman.
"He was a gifted singer and musician, and way ahead of his time with his early recordings. In his TV and electronic shop you were always greeted with respect and politeness. So saddened and shocked with this news."
Local entertainer Gary Wilson said Mr Mehaffey was the "consummate professional."
He wrote on his Facebook page: "Derrick invited me to be part of his amazing touring Country and Gospel show many years ago and what a privilege it was to appear on numerous stages with this gentleman and his band.
"He was the consummate professional, impeccably dressed and a stickler for punctuality. He had a presence on stage that captivated his audiences and a voice that was golden.
"He toured the world and recorded numerous albums. Thanks for the memories Derrick. Sending sympathy and love to Shirley and the family circle at this sad time."A committal service will take place at 1pm on Wednesday (August 28) in Donacavey Parish Churchyard, Fintona.
