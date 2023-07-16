TUV Councillor Allister Kyle pictured at the Twelfth of July in Ballycastle

A video has circulated online which appears to show a male wearing a GAA top having a minor altercation with Silver Plains Flute Band at the demonstration last Wednesday.

The PSNI confirmed it is investigating the incident in the Market Street area.

A spokesperson said: "Police are investigating an alleged assault in the Market Street area of Ballycastle on Wednesday, July 12.

"Enquiries are ongoing in relation to this incident."

The band issued a statement on social media claiming the male had got “within touching distance of the colour party” as he crossed the road and they said one scene shouldn't take away from the “peaceful good atmosphere” in the town.

However, North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan said Sinn Fein has called for a meeting with the Parades Commission and the PSNI following the parade.

He said the meeting was crucial following a number of incidents of "serious concern" in the town.

“I intend to raise this and the issue of future parading in Ballycastle town with the Parades Commission when I meet them.”

TUV Councillor Allister Kyle has now written to the Parades Commission saying he believed the incident was ‘staged’ and that Ballycastle businesses were delighted with potential footfall on the day.

He said he was surprised Mr McGuigan had called for the meeting.

His letter states: “It was pleasing that prior to the parade Ballycastle businesses had made it known that the parade was welcome in Ballycastle and they looked forward to hosting us. This set what everyone thought was to be the tone of the day.

"Mr McGuigan says he intends to raise the issue of future parading in Ballycastle town with you, following one minor incident.