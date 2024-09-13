The UK Government will not fund the redevelopment of Casement Park in time for the Euro 2028 football tournament due to “a significant risk that it would not be built in time”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the decision in a joint letter to Communities Minister Gordon Lyons on Friday evening.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the decision was “deeply disappointing” and represented a “missed opportunity for sport and our economy”.

“Casement Park will be built. It’s an Executive commitment, and something that both the British and Irish governments have committed to,” she said.

A general view of Casement Park GAA stadium in Belfast

The derelict west Belfast GAA ground had been earmarked to host five matches in Euro 2028, being jointly hosted by the UK and Ireland.

The Irish Government and the GAA sporting body had said they would contribute to the redevelopment, but delays and spiralling costs created a funding gap.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said he will engage with the UK Government and other partners to see how the Province “can still benefit from hosting the competition and ensure that there is a lasting legacy for football in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Benn and Ms Nandy said the cost of building Casement Park had risen “dramatically” from when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 and now – from £180 million to £400 million.

They said the risk of the GAA stadium refurbishments not being completed in time was partly due to a lack of building progress made during that time period.

The ministers also said that they were constrained by a Uefa requirement for all stadia to be ready a year before the tournament starts for “essential test events”.

“The estimated build costs have risen dramatically, from £180m when the Euro 2028 bid was awarded in October 2023 to potentially over £400m, and there is a significant risk that it would not be built in time for the tournament,” the joint letter said.

“We have therefore, regrettably, decided that it is not appropriate for the UK Government to provide funding to seek to build Casement Park in time to host matches at Euro 2028.

“This has been a very difficult decision to make, given our belief in the Euro 2028 partnership, but it is the only way forward in the circumstances.”

Ms O’Neill said hosting the Euros would have presented “a unique opportunity to create jobs, boost tourism, and showcase our island’s sporting talent on the global stage”.

She said: “We will continue to work with the GAA, our local executive and the two governments to push this project forward and get these state-of-the-art facilities built and a first-class stadium for Gaelic games delivered.

“To make this announcement on the same day as pausing funding for the transformational City and Growth Deal for our towns and cities smacks of cynicism from the British Secretary of State.

“Hilary Benn has said clearly that Casement Park will be built, so I would urge his government to honour the commitments they’ve made and let’s get it built.”

Mr Lyons said the Government had “determined this as not being value for money”.

“Following this announcement, I will engage with the UK Government and other partners to see how Northern Ireland can still benefit from hosting the competition and ensure that there is a lasting legacy for football in Northern Ireland.

“⁠The department remains committed to the 2011 agreement with the GAA for a GAA stadium and we will engage with them in due course.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said the “right decision” had been made by the UK Government.

He said: "Refusing to squander £400m on Casement is the right decision. From a government which has raided pensioners’ winter fuel fund it would have been unconscionable to do otherwise than pull the plug.

"Let’s hope it is fully pulled and there will be no side deals to give preferential funding to the GAA, considering neither rugby or football got central government funding.

"GAA greed has caught up with them as they belligerently refused to increase their paltry £15m contribution but expected government to bail them out to the tune of hundreds of millions.

"Instead the government will, foolishly, waste millions on the Finucane Inquiry - maybe republicanism should have better targeted their demands!"

A spokesperson for Ulster GAA said it was “bitterly disappointing” for their organisation, as well as the IFA and the wider sporting community.

Mr Benn and Ms Nandy said they will engage with those involved on “the appropriate way forward” for Casement Park.

“We will continue to work together with partners and Uefa regarding Northern Ireland’s involvement in Euro 2028 moving forward, and remain fully committed to ensuring that the tournament positively impacts on the whole of the UK, providing a legacy for football and people across all four home nations,” the joint letter to the Stormont Executive said.

“As we understand it, the Executive remains committed to building Casement Park and you will no doubt want to take stock of the project in light of this decision.

“We will, therefore, seek engagement with NI partners, including the GAA, in the coming weeks, to discuss this decision in more detail as well as seeking views on the appropriate way forward for Casement Park.”

An IFA spokesperson said: "We note the Government's decision.

"We will now take time to consider the implications of this with our bid partners and UEFA."

Shadow Northern Ireland minister Paul Holmes said that Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer “may claim to know Northern Ireland well, but in one day he’s cut over £1 billion in funding for the people of Northern Ireland”.

He was referring to the decision to pause funding for city and growth deals in Northern Ireland, worth a total of £1.7 billion.

“This was vital money that the Conservative Government set aside to invest in many communities across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“On top of that, the Labour Government have today confirmed there’s no money on the table for Casement Park.

“Whether it’s cutting investment into local areas or cutting the Winter Fuel Payments for millions of vulnerable pensioners, this Labour Government are making clear political choices and its people across the United Kingdom paying the price.”

Alliance Lagan Valley MLA David Honeyford has said the decision – and the pausing of city and growth deals - is incredibly disappointing.

He said: “To learn that the UK Government won’t be funding Casement Park to be developed in time to host Euro 2028 matches is disappointing enough.

“However, for the news to come on the same day as the government’s announcement that City Deals funding is to be paused, impacting towns and cities crying out for investment and regeneration right across NI, is particularly galling.