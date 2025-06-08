Union demands action to improve ambulance service shift cover
Unite the Union said over the 30 days from April 2 to May 1, on just four nights did the number of double-crewed ambulances (DCAs) meet the target number of shifts, while in rapid response vehicles, the target was not reached day or night in that period.
It has described "huge variation more locally", with some areas having surplus cover while at the same time others were left without any.
The union said the crisis in shift cover is "rooted in a long-term failure to recruit and retain workers, as well as the practice of having ambulances waiting hours outside hospitals to hand over patients".
The union's ambulance service membership is calling for the immediate introduction of a 45-minute maximum waiting time for ambulances to be parked outside emergency departments, with all patients being accepted by hospitals at that point.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the latest figures are shocking - but not a surprise to union members.
"They have been constantly warning that short staffing is endangering the lives of patients," she said.
"Our members in NIAS have had enough. They and their patients are left to wait hours outside emergency departments so that trusts can massage their waiting times.
"We are demanding an absolute limit of 45-minute waiting outside emergency departments.
"That would be a meaningful step to reduce pressures."
Unite members in NIAS are continuing to participate in a work to rule which commenced in November 2024 over staff welfare and safe staffing.
Unite regional officer Norman Cunningham added: "Workers are being forced to take industrial action because management has refused to listen to their concerns.
"NIAS bosses need to back off plans to change rotas, which will only further decrease night cover and instead focus on covering the existing shifts."
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been asked for comment.
