The damaged street sign at Shandon Park in east Belfast

Unionist parties have all said that the use of Irish signage in areas with minimal support is divisive and needs to be addressed as police branded damage to a sign in Belfast as "hate".

It comes after the white dual language sign to Shandon Park in the east of the city was cut with an angle grinder to remove the Irish language translation at around 8.15pm on Saturday.

Police say they are looking into the manner which they are treating as "hate-motivated criminal damage."

The use of Irish language in predominantly unionist areas has proven to be controversial and whilst condemning the attack, DUP Alderman James Lawlor said it was always a possibility due to a breakdown in "community relations".

"This latest incident also highlights a deeper issue with the current policy that allows bilingual signage to proceed with the support of just 15% of residents," he added.

"We warned that such a low threshold would damage community relations and lead to exactly these kinds of outcomes.

"The vast majority of people in Shandon Park don’t want crime, damage or controversy - but let us not forget only 16.8% were in favour of this sign being erected."

East Belfast UUP MLA Andy Allen says the use of Irish is being used "as a political tool" and showcases the "divisive nature" of the Irish language signage policy imposed across the Belfast City Council area.

He stated: "Imposing Irish, particularly through street signage, on communities is the wrong approach, especially given how the language has been weaponised by some.

“I and many others have no issue with the Irish language itself; indeed, I served in a regiment whose motto is of Irish origin. What we take issue with is the signage policy and how the language has been used as a political tool, which has only served to deepen division within our communities.”

Meanwhile, a TUV spokesperson highlighted how the use of Irish language signs in places where there is minimal support within the local community is "a deliberate provocation and an imposition which is not wanted".

The damage to the sign was condemned by Sinn Fein councillor Padraig Donnelly.

“This was a disgraceful act of vandalism designed to stoke division and intolerance,” Mr Donnelly said.

“There is nothing to fear from the Irish language, or indeed from equality.

“The rights of Irish language speakers must be respected.”

Writing on X with a picture of the damaged sign, loyalist campaigner Jamie Bryson said the "real hate crime was its imposition, not removal".

He added: "Let’s speak bluntly: is anyone really surprised when an aggressive council imposes divisive and unwanted Irish language signage in communities where up to 85% of people reject it & don’t want it?"

Meanwhile, Alderman Lawlor has further called on the PSNI to investigate crimes of a similar nature across all communities in Northern Ireland.

“Criminal damage is wrong and should be condemned, but policing must be impartial and proportionate," he remarked. "The PSNI are expected to investigate crime without fear or favour, and to apply the same standard across all communities.

"Across Northern Ireland, there are many instances of road signs vandalised - for example, those for Londonderry - yet they remain unremarked upon. There’s no police operation, no public condemnation, and certainly no media frenzy."

He added: "When police resources are already under strain, people in East Belfast are entitled to ask serious questions about priorities and consistency. It seems what sparks outrage here is met with silence elsewhere, and that kind of double standard only undermines confidence in policing."