Veterans spokesman barracked into silence by foul-mouthed abuse after Soldier F cleared

The spokesman for a veterans body was harangued into silence by foul-mouthed abuse after Soldier F was today cleared of all charges.

Displaying his medals with pride, Paul Young of the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement was attempting to raise the issue of elderly former soldiers being, as he put it, “hounded” through the courts when Nationalists there to support Bloody Sunday families started screaming foul-mouthed abuse at him.

Mr Young was speaking to the media outside Laganside Courts in Belfast at the time, but was forced to abandon his planned address after struggling to make himself heard over the expletive-ridden barracking, which included hollered accusations that veterans are “murderers” and “f***ing terrorists”.

Another representative of old soldiers – David Johnstone, the Northern Ireland Veterans Commissioner – had to deal with a single individual interrupting his words.

National spokesman for Northern Ireland Veterans Movement, Paul Young, addresses people yelling abuse from behind his back as he spoke outside Belfast Crown Court following Soldier F's acquittal on murder and attempted murder charges. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Shortly before Mr Young began to speak, however, families of Bloody Sunday victims began to emerge from the main Laganside building, causing a scrum of their supporters around the court’s gates.

That was right next to where Mr Young was attempting to speak. Right from his opening words, the veterans body spokesman was harangued.

“Veterans across the whole of the United Kingdom that served in Northern Ireland with honour and courage will be heartened by this verdict today,” he said, to jeers and cries of “shame on you” from behind his back.

“You can hear the barracking that I’m getting from people behind me” he said. “That shows the good manners they do not have.”

Paul Young had to abandon his attempt to speak to the media due to the level of foul-mouthed abuse.

Bringing up the case of veteran Dennis Hutchings, who died after catching Covid midway through his trial for a Troubles-era shooting after struggling to Belfast court with liver cancer and heart disease, he added: “The terrorists in this community murdered 44 soldiers in 1971 and 104 soldiers in 1972; I ask you-”

He was interrupted with shrieks of “you’re the terrorists, you’re f***ing terrorists” and “you shouldn’t have been here taking the Queen’s pound” along with other foul-mouthed abuse.

Trying to state old soldiers would be happy with the verdict and he hoped no more would be on trial, he was drowned out by more jeers and a shout of “you came here to murder”.