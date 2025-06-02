Health Minister Mike Nesbitt

A new waiting list reimbursement scheme has gone live, allowing eligible patients the opportunity to reclaim costs for treatments received outside Northern Ireland.

The scheme will be available to patients who are ordinarily resident in Northern Ireland and have been waiting two years or more for hospital treatment on a HSC waiting list. Initially, it will cover procedures carried out in the Republic of Ireland and will subsequently be extended to the rest of the European Union.

However, patients must receive prior approval from the Department before proceeding with treatment as retrospective applications will not be accepted.

The Scheme is being implemented in phases, with phase one seeing the reimbursement for eligible treatments in the Republic of Ireland as of today (June 2).

Phase Two is the planned extension to cover treatments across the European Union, which is scheduled to take place in the autumn of this year. A confirmed date has yet to be confirmed.

Health Minister Nesbitt said: “This £10million investment is an important step in addressing the serious challenges posed by long hospital waiting lists.

“As I outlined to the Assembly, this Scheme is part of a much wider package of initiatives to reduce backlogs and deliver better outcomes for patients. It gives those who have waited two years or more the opportunity to seek treatment privately with the reassurance that costs will be reimbursed up to the HSC equivalent rate.

“I will continue to bring forward further measures to ensure patients across Northern Ireland get the care they need more quickly.”

To support patients, a dedicated online information hub will provide full guidance on how to apply, eligibility criteria, frequently asked questions, and access to the application form.

