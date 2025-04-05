A beautiful day at Whiteabbey Green Park - picture taken yesterday

Warm and dry weather is expected to continue across the country for the whole of next week after the hottest day of the year so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Settled conditions will lead to above-average temperatures this and next weekend, with the risk of wildfires still possible but reducing, the Met Office said.

Yesterday, the highest temperature was 16.8°C at the Giant’s Causeway; so far, 2025’s highest temperature was 18.2°C, recorded last Monday (March 31).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Armagh Observatory has reported that last month was drier and sunnier than average, and much warmer than usual for March.

Craig Snell, meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “The sunshine is getting stronger every day.

“I still think, for many people, if you’re not exposed to that wind, it will still be pleasantly warm during the days as we go through next week.

“There’s hints maybe it turns again a little bit warmer towards the end of next week. It’s probably a little bit too early to say exactly how warm, but I’d say probably at least above average for most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Night time [will be] still quite chilly, still be prone to some frost from time to time, but certainly by this time next week [there is] very little change.

“I think most of us [are] still seeing plenty of fine weather to come, and that will possibly continue into the kind of early part of the following week, but then potentially starting to break down there afterwards.”

Temperatures will “fluctuate” day-to-day during the week, with eastern areas likely to see some cloud at times, but are not likely to fall any lower than the mid-teens, Mr Snell said.

More unsettled conditions are not likely to arrive until at least the middle of the month, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meteorologist said having a prolonged spell of dry weather at this time of year was “not uncommon”.

He said: “During the first lockdown of 2020, we entered quite a dry, sunny spell through most of late March, early April, and I think that continued into May as well.