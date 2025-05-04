WATCH: The full Belfast Marathon of thousands of runners passing by as they stream out of the Stormont starting point
Watch the deluge of runners as they join the main Newtownards Road, as they leave the starting point in the beautiful Stormont estate.
It was a glorious sunny morning as 22,000 participants took part in the various aspects of the race, starting at 9am on Sunday.
The 26.2-mile passed through North, South, East and West of the city, including a section through cheering crowds at Belfast City Hall in the very centre of Northern Ireland’s capital, and finishing in Ormeau Park.
Motorists were experiencing some disruption throught the morning and early afternoon, although organisers said that “every attempt will be made to ensure that this is kept to a minimum”.
Roads begn to close wholly or partially from around 6am and some will remain so until 4pm approximately.
Once all runners have passed points on the route, reopening of the roads will be managed as quickly as possible.
John Allen, Chairman of the Belfast City Marathon organising committee, commented: “We are delighted to welcome over 22,000 participants to the streets of Belfast come Sunday 4th May - participants of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. This year’s Bank Holiday Weekend will see the BIGGEST Marathon in our 43-year history, with 6,500 runners taking on the 26.2-mile challenge. 2,750 Relay Teams and 1,200 8 Mile Walkers will join in to soak up in the marathon atmosphere, making it Northern Ireland’s biggest mass sport participatory event.
"We would like to extend a huge thank you to the local community for their patience throughout the event, and of our volunteers who will generously donate their time and play a key role in making the event ‘run’ smoothly. We appreciate the impact and inconvenience of traffic disruption on race day but ask that motorists please follow the traffic diversion signs and take direction from stewards. These traffic management measures are set up to prioritise safety for participants and road users.”
The 2025 Moy Park Belfast City Marathon route is similar to the 2024 route although there are some slight changes. The route has minor alterations at the City Hall, this year remaining on Chichester Street, directly onto Wellington Place before turning left onto Fisherwick Place and continuing on the route.