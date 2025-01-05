Weather: Northern Ireland appears to avoid disruption due to snow as the rest of the UK affected by weather
The Met Office on Sunday issued a yellow weather warning for ice on Sunday night and continuing until 11am on Monday morning with some disruption to travel likely.
And temperatures across the province are set to fall below zero every night this week with the possibility of snow towards the end of the week.
The cold weather at the weekend meant four Irish Cup games were postponed on Saturday, with flights being disrupted from local airports due to the snow elsewhere in the UK.
Northern Ireland-based football supporters faced an anxious wait as Manchester and Liverpool John Lennon Airport both closed runways on Sunday morning due to heavy snow.
Premier League leaders Liverpool hosted rivals Manchester United at Anfield at 4.30pm with the match only getting the final go-ahead towards lunchtime.
Manchester Airport said its teams worked to clear runways “as quickly as possible” but efforts had been hampered by “heavy snow” around 7am.
Birmingham Airport also suspended operations for several hours “for snow clearing and safety reasons”, but said it was “business as usual” on Sunday.
Leeds Bradford Airport said it had hoped to reopen at midday yesterday but had not been able to do so due to heavy snowfall.
Meanwhile, south of the Irish border, snow, ice, heavy rain and sleet swept in with Met Eireann on Sunday warning of further falls of snow later yesterday.
Thousands of homes and businesses were left without power overnight on Saturday.
ESB Networks said that around 28,000 premises were without power as a result of the weather conditions.
A status yellow low temperature and ice warning for Ireland has been extended to 12pm on Thursday afternoon. The warning came into effect at 5pm on Sunday.
Met Eireann warned of very cold nights in the days ahead, saying that temperatures are unlikely to go above freezing during the day.
Flights at Dublin Airport appeared to be operating as usual. In a statement, Dublin Airport posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday: “Operations at Dublin Airport are moving well this morning following periods of rain and sleet overnight.
“Temperatures of three degrees mean de-icing of aircraft has not been required so far today.
“The threat of snow later this afternoon remains and the airport’s snow and ice teams are on site to carry out pre-emptive spraying on the airfield as required.
“Heavy snow in the UK is causing some disruption to airline schedules and several UK airports are closed for snow clearing, while others have flow controls in place.”
The UK Met Office said Bingley, West Yorkshire, had seen 12cm of snow up to 7am on Sunday, with Shap in Cumbria and Capel Curig, Gwynedd, both seeing 10cm.
Stranded vehicles and collisions left key roads in northern England closed while rail services were cancelled.
