Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland missed out on the worst of the snow at the weekend but is set to shiver for a few days more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office on Sunday issued a yellow weather warning for ice on Sunday night and continuing until 11am on Monday morning with some disruption to travel likely.

And temperatures across the province are set to fall below zero every night this week with the possibility of snow towards the end of the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cold weather at the weekend meant four Irish Cup games were postponed on Saturday, with flights being disrupted from local airports due to the snow elsewhere in the UK.

A person walks along a snow covered street in Liverpool. Heavy overnight snow is causing disruption across the UK as the cold start to the new year continues

Northern Ireland-based football supporters faced an anxious wait as Manchester and Liverpool John Lennon Airport both closed runways on Sunday morning due to heavy snow.

Premier League leaders Liverpool hosted rivals Manchester United at Anfield at 4.30pm with the match only getting the final go-ahead towards lunchtime.

Manchester Airport said its teams worked to clear runways “as quickly as possible” but efforts had been hampered by “heavy snow” around 7am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham Airport also suspended operations for several hours “for snow clearing and safety reasons”, but said it was “business as usual” on Sunday.

The scene at Liverpool John Lennon Airport in Liverpool. Heavy overnight snow is causing disruption across the UK as the cold start to the new year continues

Leeds Bradford Airport said it had hoped to reopen at midday yesterday but had not been able to do so due to heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, south of the Irish border, snow, ice, heavy rain and sleet swept in with Met Eireann on Sunday warning of further falls of snow later yesterday.

Thousands of homes and businesses were left without power overnight on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ESB Networks said that around 28,000 premises were without power as a result of the weather conditions.

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 5 January 2025 Division and The Black Mountain. People out enjoying the snow on Black Mountain. Photograph by Declan Roughan / Press Eye

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning for Ireland has been extended to 12pm on Thursday afternoon. The warning came into effect at 5pm on Sunday.

Met Eireann warned of very cold nights in the days ahead, saying that temperatures are unlikely to go above freezing during the day.

Flights at Dublin Airport appeared to be operating as usual. In a statement, Dublin Airport posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday: “Operations at Dublin Airport are moving well this morning following periods of rain and sleet overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Temperatures of three degrees mean de-icing of aircraft has not been required so far today.

Northern Ireland has avoided widescale disruption due to the snow, unlike the rest of the UK

“The threat of snow later this afternoon remains and the airport’s snow and ice teams are on site to carry out pre-emptive spraying on the airfield as required.

“Heavy snow in the UK is causing some disruption to airline schedules and several UK airports are closed for snow clearing, while others have flow controls in place.”

The UK Met Office said Bingley, West Yorkshire, had seen 12cm of snow up to 7am on Sunday, with Shap in Cumbria and Capel Curig, Gwynedd, both seeing 10cm.