What time will Boris address the nation today? How to watch PM's announcement after Russia invades Ukraine
Boris Johnston will be addressing the UK today in light of Russia invading Ukraine - here's when you can hear from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called an emergency COBRA meeting today after news broke that Russia has invaded Ukraine.
The UK and USA have already imposed sanctions on Russia and people are waiting to hear what measures will come from the emergency meeting.
Here's when Boris Johnston will address the nation today and how you can watch.
What time will Boris Johnson address the nation?
Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation on TV, in a live speech at midday today.
He will also issue a further statement to MPs in the House of Commons at 5pm.
What has Johnston said so far about Russia's invasion of Ukraine?
Boris Johnston took to Twitter today, where he tweeted,
'I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.'
Where can you watch Boris Johnston's announcement?
You will be able to watch the announcement on news channels across the UK.
The address this afternoon in parliament will be available to watch on Parliament TV online.