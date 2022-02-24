Prime Minister Boris Johnson called an emergency COBRA meeting today after news broke that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

The UK and USA have already imposed sanctions on Russia and people are waiting to hear what measures will come from the emergency meeting.

Here's when Boris Johnston will address the nation today and how you can watch.

What time will Boris Johnson address the nation?

Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation on TV, in a live speech at midday today.

He will also issue a further statement to MPs in the House of Commons at 5pm.

Residents of the capital city Kyiv leave the city as Russia invades Ukraine.

What has Johnston said so far about Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

Boris Johnston took to Twitter today, where he tweeted,

'I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively.'

Where can you watch Boris Johnston's announcement?

Kyiv residents queue for buses out of the city as news breaks that Russia has invaded Ukraine.

You will be able to watch the announcement on news channels across the UK.