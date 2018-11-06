Neighbours rally round for pensioners

Residents in Lurgan have shown just what good neighbours can do in the wake of an attack on an elderly couple in their home during a burglary.

An 87-year-old man was assaulted at his Trasna Way home, where he lives with his wife, last Monday.

The burglars made off with money the couple had been saving to pay for their oil and electricity.

In the wake of the disgusting incident, in which the couple were held captive, neighbours in the area have rallied round to help - with Sonya Blair, Catherine Burns and Carrie Russell leading the charge.

They have raised £854 which has been used to pay for a fill of oil for the couple, taxi fares, lunches and even a hair-do for the woman of the house.

Collectors were also keen to point out they did not hand over any money to the couple - in case burglars would be tempted to make a return visit.

Explaining why they had started the collection Sonya said: “Everyone in the street knows the couple and because we live so close we feel we had to do something.

“I have two grandchildren and they’ve been brilliant with them. They are the whole street’s granny and granddad.

“They are two of the most lovely pensioners you could meet, their oil money and electricity money was stolen, we ended up with £854, we never expected to raise that.”

She went on: “They’re the type of people would not accept money so we paid to have their oil filled for them, and paid money off for more, we paid for taxi fares, lunch and even paid for the lady to have her hair done.

“We were delighted with the response, the couple couldn’t get over it, they didn’t think people would have done anything for them.”

Of the reaction to the burglary Sonya said: “People were in shock at this crime, we couldn’t believe anyone could do this.

“We have never had any trouble in this street, I’ve lived here 25 years and never heard the like of this.”

She thanked all those who had contributed in any way.