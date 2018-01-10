Neighbours shocked as body found buried in garden after killing confession

Shocked residents spoke today after murder squad detectives discovered a man's body buried in the back garden of a house on a quiet suburban street.

A woman - named locally as Barbara Coombes - lives at the address, with her father Kenneth Coombes also listed as living at 19 Matlock Road in Reddish, Stockport.

Police at the scene of an investigation at Matlock Road in Reddish on the outskirts of Manchester

Police said a 63-year-old woman walked into a local police station on Sunday confessing she had killed a man "a number of years ago".

Officers have gone door-to-door handing out a questionnaire to say they are investigating the death of Kenneth Coombes, stating he would have been in his late 80s in 2005. Mr Coombes would have been 99 years old today.

Barbara Coombes is registered at the address, along with an Islay Coombes, 29, believed to be her daughter, a student.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the woman held in custody or identified the murder victim.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish cause of death.

Neighbours described Barbara Coombes as a quiet woman, only ever seen out walking her small dog when she would say no more than "hello" to passers-by.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) confirmed on Tuesday night that human remains had been found and neighbours said a private ambulance drove away from the address at about 10pm.

A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said he first noticed a white forensic tent go up in the garden on Sunday.

He said: "You never expect anything like this on your doorstep.

"All the neighbours are shocked and everyone is talking about it, but no-one seems to know much about that family."