Nephew of Sinn Fein MLA dies in crash

The man who died following a three-vehicle road traffic collision in Fermanagh has been named locally as Piaras McElroy, nephew of Sinn Fein MLA Sean Lynch.

The crash happened in the Moorlough Road area of Lisnaskea around 9.45pm on Monday. A woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Sinn Fein MLA Sean Lynch

PSNI Inspector Jonathan Gordon said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the collision and I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or anyone who may have captured the incident as dashcam or helmet-cam footage.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1312 of 1/10/18.”

Local sources confirmed that the man who died was Piaras McElroy, of Drumma Lane, off the Lisnaskea-Roslea road, and nephew of Sinn Fein MLA and former IRA man Sean Lynch.

Piaras is survived by his mother Ruth, a former Sinn Fein councillor, father Noel and siblings Eimear and Teagan. His funeral will be at St Patrick’s Church, Donagh at 11am on Friday.

UUP councillor Victor Warrington said: “This is yet another fatality on our roads and a very sad situation.”