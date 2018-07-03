New Alliance councillor for Glengormley

Julian McGrath has been become the new Alliance representative on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A member of the party since 2011, he was selected to replace John Blair MLA as a councillor in the Glengormley Urban ward

Julian said he was delighted to carry on the “good work of his friend and colleague” John, who has succeeded former Alliance leader David Ford in South Antrim.

Mr McGrath said: “John Blair is known across the area for his hard work and ability to get the job done, which local people can rest assured they can now rely on me for.

“John has been a fantastic mentor and friend and I know that he will deliver the best for the whole of South Antrim in his role as MLA. There is no better representative to replace David Ford.

“At a time when the Stormont stalemate is on-going, it is essential local councillors are on the ground doing what we can to strengthen our local communities. For me, this means ensuring Antrim and Newtownabbey is as open and transparent as it can be.

“In these times, where money and resources are very tight, it is essential that our council brings value for money for ratepayers.

“Alliance has always championed the idea of shared society and it is within this spirit that I’m looking forward to working with people across the community, from activists to business leaders, creating an atmosphere and conditions that enable all traditions to thrive.”