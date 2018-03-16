New BBC drama: ‘It is an honour to tell the story of republican victims’

Line Of Duty stars Vicky McClure and Daniel Mays will both appear in a new factual drama about the events and aftermath of the IRA Warrington bombing in March 1993, the BBC has announced.

‘Mother’s Day’, which has started filming in Belfast, will also star Anna Maxwell Martin and David Wilmot and has been written by screenwriter Nick Leather, who grew up in Warrington and had been on his way into town on the day of the bombing.

The one-off 90-minute drama will focus on two ordinary women living either side of the Irish Sea who are brought together in the wake of the tragedy.

Martin will play Wendy Parry, the mother of Tim Parry, 12, who was one of two boys killed in the IRA attack on March 20.

Mays will play his father Colin.

Martin said: “I know that many will recall the bravery and dignity shown by the families affected by the Warrington bombings. It’s a real honour to be telling their story.”

McClure will play Susan McHugh, the Dublin mother of two so outraged by the loss of young life that she organised one of the largest peace rallies in Irish history, leading thousands through the streets in protest.

Wilmot will play her husband Arthur McHugh.