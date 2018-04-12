New dissident republican group issue threats

A new dissident republican grouping have claimed they will “execute” those they believe to be selling drugs, it has been reported.

A statement was “passed to” the Irish News by an “organisation calling itself the Irish Republican Movement (IRM),” the newspaper reported on Thursday.

The group, which the Irish News reports is made up “mainly of disgruntled members of Oglaigh na hEireann”, say in the statement “the penalty is death” for anyone selling drugs within nationalist communities.

The new dissident republican group also threaten to “actively target Crown forces” involved in policing republican commemorations.

The Irish News also report that the group appears to have access to automatic rifles and other weaponry.”