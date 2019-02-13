New Glengormley neighbours to be welcomed by work of 200 artists

New artwork is to go on permanent display at Glengormley following a cross-community project involving 200 children.

The young people from five schools in Newtownabbey have been working together on the piece over the past month.

Teaming up with Clanmil Housing, which is currently constructing 48 new homes at Carnmoney Road in Glengormley, Community Arts Partnership has been leading workshops for primary 6 and 7 pupils at St Mary’s on the Hill, Glengormley Controlled Integrated School, Carnmoney Primary School, Gaelscoile Éanna and Mossgrove Primary School.

At these sessions the children were encouraged to think about their ideas around the themes of sharing and playing together.

The project reached a climax recently when 100 of the children came together at Valley Leisure Centre to share their ideas and to agree the final design for the art piece.

Their work will go on display at Clanmil’s £6.6 million housing development on Carnmoney Road when it is completed later this year.

The development will provide six apartments and 22 houses for families along with 20 apartments for active older people.

People won’t have to wait until the accommodation is complete to see the new artwork. A temporary mock-up of the piece will soon be on display on the site hoarding so that everyone can see the young people’s ideas for themselves.

Tim O’Malley, Community Development manager at Clanmil Housing, said: “This project is all about celebrating the beginnings of a new neighbourhood and it’s been great to hear the amazing ideas the children have come up with about how that should feel to live in and to visit.

“Many of them had never met before so it was a good opportunity for them to hear other young people’s views and get a different perspective. Hopefully they’ve made some new friends too.

“Clanmil is a member of ‘Reshaping Glengormley’ and we’re delighted that our work on our new homes is progressing well. We’re really looking forward to welcoming new tenants to Carnmoney Road later this year.”