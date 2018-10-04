New headstone marks site of town’s ‘paupers’ graves’

A poignant memorial service took place at Ballymoney Cemetery in Co Antrim yesterday to remember those laid to rest in the town’s “paupers’ graves”.

A new memorial headstone now marks the plot, over 100 years since it was first used to bury those who died in tragic and unfortunate circumstances.

Council records show that more than 200 people who could not meet funeral costs were buried in the plot between 1891 and 1919.

The cross-community service was organised by James McMullan & Son Funeral Directors, who put the headstone in place, in conjunction with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Gravedigger Ian Hall is pictured at the new memorial stone.