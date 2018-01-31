New M&S store opening tomorrow in Northern Ireland

A new M&S store will open tomorrow - after a £20m investment - in the Quays Shopping Centre in Newry.

The investment has brought some of the UK’s most prominent retailers to the site - with Marks & Spencer and PureGym the first retailers to commit.

PureGym opened at the end of 2017 and Marks & Spencer are currently in fit-out, will enjoy a grand opening on 1st February.

“Duncan Costin, property director, PureGym commented: “We’re delighted to be opening our new premises at The Quays, Newry and we look forward to welcoming the local community.

“The new site will allow our growing membership base to benefit from access to our low-cost, flexible and high-quality fitness facilities. We plan to take full advantage of the significant footfall at The Quays and the surrounding catchment area.”

Ryan Lemon, Head of Region for M&S Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to continue our investment and commitment to Newry and look forward to bringing the very best of M&S food and drink to The Quays.”

The completion of phase five at The Quays follows the recent announcement that international retailers Smiggle, Søstrene Grene and The Body Shop have joined an expansive line up of exciting new tenants expected to open at the shopping centre in the coming weeks and months.

Dr Gerard O’Hare, managing director, Parker Green commented: “Our investment in phase five demonstrates our confidence that Newry remains at the top level of retail demand, and will also help secure the commercial vitality of the city and the wider catchment area.

"We are delighted to have secured leading retailers in Marks & Spencer and PureGym, which are both fantastic additions to the existing list of prestigious retail brands currently on offer at The Quays, such as Debenhams, Sainsbury’s, Next, Top Shop, River Island and Superdry."