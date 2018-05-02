New McDonald's restaurant heralds start of multi-million NI retail park redevelopment

A Northern Ireland retail and leisure park has kicked off a multi-million pound redevelopment scheme as building work begins on a new McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru.

The popular fast food outlet was the first in a series of developments to receive outline planning late last year at The Junction.

As part of the £30 million scheme, there are plans for new retail units, two new drive-thrus, cafes and restaurants and new road infrastructure that will make Antrim-based centre Northern Ireland’s largest shopping and leisure destination.

The McDonald's restaurant is expected to open later this year and is set to be the first operator in the new food zone outside Omniplexand.

The Junction retail park was bought by The Lotus Group in 2016.

Commenting on the announcement, Alastair Coulson, director from The Lotus Group, said: “We are delighted to begin phase one of our redevelopment with the construction of a McDonald’s restaurant and drive-thru.

“McDonald’s is a popular place to fuel up for a shopping trip, so this is the perfect place to begin the first phase of our major regeneration project and it is exciting to see our vision for The Junction coming to life.”

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “Construction for a new McDonald’s restaurant at The Junction in Antrim has begun, with completion due in late 2018. A new restaurant will bring significant investment to the local area and we look forward to being part of the local community.”