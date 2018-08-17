New modern £1.1m Parish Centre

With an investment of more than £1m, the new parish centre at Annaghmore, Co Armagh is a truly state-of-the-art family hub.

The new multi-purpose parish centre was built and fitted out with a £1.1m investment.

The Parish of Annaghmore secured finance from Ulster Bank to support the project aimed at developing a modern parish centre, complete with recreational facilities.

The new 16,500 sq. ft. centre, which will serve as an activities hub for over 220 families in the parish community, features a 5,000 sq. ft sports hall, meeting rooms, recreation facilities, a crèche and fully-equipped kitchen.

The impressive new facilities will be available as event space for third-party hire and will also act as a community centre for local youth organisations and sports clubs.

Reverend Dorothy McVeigh said: “Our parish is a focal point for the local community in the Annaghmore area. In recent years we’ve seen a substantial increase in the provision of parish services and growth within its organisations. Our community is growing everyday and so too are parish services, so we needed a centre fit for purpose.

“The existing hall was unable to meet the demands of a modern and growing parish, and so the support from Ulster Bank in financing the new centre has enabled us to create a high-spec and functional space available to the community we serve and an asset for the wider geographic area as a high-capacity space available for hire. The site has been developed to account for future growth with space available to the rear of the new centre to house additional facilities including an outdoor play area and sports grounds.”

Sheila Donaghy, Business Manager at Ulster Bank, said: “The finance we have provided to the Church of Ireland for the parish centre development in Annaghmore is a unique investment, one where repayment comes directly from the community and on-going fundraising activity through the new centre itself.

“Annaghmore Parish Church has been a longstanding customer with Ulster Bank and we are delighted to have provided finance for the centre which will see the parish and its services grow over the coming years.”