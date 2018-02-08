New name for Belfast Central train station from September

Belfast Central train station is to be renamed Lanyon Place from September.

It will reflect the transformation of the surrounding area into a major hub of business activity and is part of a facelift of the transport hub, operator Translink said.

Several neighbouring firms have already adopted the Lanyon name. Sir Charles Lanyon was an accomplished 19th century architect who designed much of Belfast including the nearby Customs House.

Translink group chief executive Chris Conway said: "We consulted with a range of local stakeholders regarding this name change, and Lanyon Place made sense in order to provide more clarity on where the station is geographically located within the city."

Belfast Central is a major terminus for commuter routes into the city. It also hosts the cross-border Enterprise service to Dublin.

Mr Conway said building attractive and high-quality passenger facilities played an important role in increasing the use of public transport.

He added: "Over 2.6 million passengers used the station last year, and this work will provide a new modern, more welcoming frontage to replace the current blast wall, enhancements to the ticketing area, improved retail/cafe offerings and the provision of a new Belfast Bike dock."

As well as supporting regeneration of the surrounding area the scheme is intended to attract more nearby employees to use public transport.

Mr Conway said: "This will also coincide with the introduction of the new Glider (rapid transit) service, which will stop in Lanyon Place ensuring greater access, integration and connectivity for passengers."

He said Translink would be working closely with local contractor, Cleary's, to deliver this important project.

He said: "The station will be completely accessible throughout the works and every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum during this time.

"We would ask for the patience and support of our customers as we carry out this improvement work."