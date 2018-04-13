New photography exhibition captures the Troubles

A photographic exhibition depicting images from the Troubles was launched at the Linenhall Library this week.

Entitled Melancholy Witness Images of the Troubles, it’s the handiwork of artist Sean Hillan, and it will be on display until May 4. The documentary feel of the images are sure to elicit a powerful emotional response, via what is the first Belfast showing, and exclusive to the Linenhall Library. Also of particular note this month is a free lecture by Dr Alice Johnson, entitled The Workman Family of Nineteenth-Century Belfast. This lecture tracks three generations of the family who were Scottish-descended Presbyterian textile industrialists deeply involved in the town’s civic, religious and charitable institutions. Log onto www.linenhall.com for more information on these and other events.