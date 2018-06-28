New report recommends video recording of PIP assessments in NI

Benefit claimant assessments being carried out as part of the switch to Personal Independence Payment (PIP) should be routinely video recorded, a new report has recommended.

More than 100,000 people of working age in Northern Ireland on Disability Living Allowance (DLA), and a number of other benefits, will undergo an assessment by Capita to establish if they meet the criteria for the new payment.

The reassessment process has already been rolled out across the UK, leading to a number of complaints about the methods being used, and concerns of unnecessary hardship and anguish being caused to some vulnerable claimants.

The independent review, carried out by House of Commons Committee on Standards member Walter Rader, said that “prompt action is required to build trust and credibility” in the process.

“Openness and transparency should be the hallmarks of an assessment process which aims to focus support to those who most require it because of their diagnosed conditions and restricted functionality,” the report’s executive summary concludes.

As well as the “audio-visual recording of assessments in both home and assessment centre locations,” the report also recommends that the rules around terminal illness should be changed to remove the “six months life expectancy criterion,” that the official language used throughout the process should be simplified and that “the department and Capita should remove all questions about suicide and self harm” from the assessment.

Almost one million benefit claimants in GB have already been assessed for the transfer to PIP. As a result of the new assessment, 47% had their benefit decreased or disallowed, 39% had it increased and for around 13% it remained unchanged. Reassessments in Northern Ireland began in December 2016 and the process is expected to be completed by April 2019.

The Law Centre (NI) has welcomed Mr Rader’s report but is concerned that some important opportunities for reform have been missed.

“We are pleased to note that certain recommendations made by Law Centre in its submission to the Rader review are reflected in the report, particularly in relation to improved accountability and transparency in the PIP process, the need for audio-recording, and the need to support claimants to better understand the PIP process and purpose,” a spokesperson said.

“Law Centre believes that in some areas Mr Rader’s recommendations should have gone further. For example, the report shows that 79% of new claims and 76% of reassessed DLA Mandatory Reconsiderations resulted in no change to the award.

“Many claimants find that this stage of the process causes an obstruction to accessing a tribunal appeal. Law Centre recommends that the process of Mandatory Reconsideration is urgently reviewed and that consideration is given to alternative remedies.”