New restaurants open at Rushmere centre

Two new fast food restaurants open at Rushmere this week - serving up more than 100 new jobs

Five Guys and Afro-Portuguese inspired chicken chain Nando’s promise an exciting new hospitality experience for thousands of visitors.

Part of a £2 million investment by Rushmere, the two restaurants have a combined space of more than 7,000 sq. ft..

Five Guys officially opened its doors to the public today (Monday, October 1) and will be followed by an official opening by Nando’s on Wednesday, October 3, at 12 noon.

Five Guys will have seating inside for 100 people and will serve its world-famous menu of made-to-order burgers, beef dogs, sandwiches, drinks and milkshakes, . Its famous fresh-cut fries, cooked in peanut oil for a unique flavour, are a guaranteed restaurant staple as are its vast choice of toppings.

Five Guys’ first arrival to Dublin and Belfast caused a frenzy with foodies, with huge queues forming in advance of their official opening.

Famed around the world for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, spicy wings, burgers and fries, Nando’s, which now has five outlets in Northern Ireland and a global cult following, is creating 40 full and part-time posts at its newest Craigavon restaurant venture, which can accommodate 120 people at any one time.

Rushmere Shopping Centre opened in Craigavon 42 years ago and attracts more than five million visitors a year.

“Location, the right retail mix and access to big brands in both food and retail are what our customers demand, so we’re delighted to deliver on our promise to bring the biggest and the best of those to Rushmere,” centre manager, Martin Walsh, said.

Rushmere’s sole lettings agent Savills acted on behalf of Rushmere owner Central Craigavon Limited. Lambert Smith Hampton acted for both Nando’s and Five Guys.

Savills’ Colleen Fox said: “Securing these global restaurant brands for Rushmere represents a real coup not only for the centre but for the wider region. With established credentials and a strong, growing customer base, both Nando’s and Five Guys complement Rushmere’s attractiveness as a major regional visitor destination.”

Rushmere Shopping Centre is one of Northern Ireland’s largest retail destinations, located between Portadown and Lurgan just 30 miles to the west of Belfast. With 1,800 free car parking spaces and incorporating more than 65 shopping and restaurant brands including Dunnes, Debenhams, TK Maxx, H&M, Top Shop, Costa, Starbucks and Sainsbury’s, its increasing popularity continues to drive rising footfall and growing investment.