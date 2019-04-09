New Rhythm of the Bann Festival launch

As the song says, “Ladies and gents, this is the moment you’ve waited for!”

Details for a brand new Rhythm of the Bann festival in Coleraine have been released.

The two-day programme of musical extravaganza will take place later this month on April 26 and 27 in various venues throughout Coleraine town.

The perfect weekend to round off the Easter holidays, will see a number of specifically themed, choral, musical and theatre style performances and shows for all the family - all under the artful direction of Northern Ireland’s ‘greatest showman’ Peter Corry on behalf of the Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Brenda Chivers said: “Rhythm of the Bann is set to fill Coleraine with song, dance and theatre for what is set to be an unforgettable weekend of unique entertainment.

“Whether you are a performer or a music fan, the programme will showcase the very best in the sector paving the way for the exciting return of a choral celebration to Coleraine next year.”

On Friday evening St Malachy’s Church will be home to three wonderful choirs - Adoro, Cantemus and Dalriada Chamber Choir. Adoro has performed at many prestigious events in Northern Ireland including services of thanksgiving for HM The Queen for the Diamond Jubilee and 90th Birthday. Local choir Cantemus sing a mixture of ancient and modern repertoire, from Bach to Stopford Wesley to Parry and the Dalriada Chamber Choir voices blend beautifully to deliver beautiful harmonies. Local violinist Jasmine Morris, a member of the Ulster Youth Orchestra and former winner of the Robert Lewin Scholarship, will also add to this musical evening.

On Saturday evening, Northern Ireland born but internationally renowned Peter Corry will lead a cast of dynamic dancers, singers and talented performers. The Showman Is Coming combines the

passion of Moulin Rouge, the spectacle of Barnum and the energy of The Greatest Showman, all under one roof at the Lodge Hotel.

Full details on www.rhythmofthebann.com