New SF leader has ‘tied her hands to justifying terror’

Sinn Fein president-elect Mary Lou McDonald’s decision to attend a commemoration for an IRA man has come in for further criticism.

Ms McDonald, who was recently announced as successor to Gerry Adams, attended a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday for 47-year-old Peter McNulty, who was killed in 1972 during a bomb attack on a police station.

Mr McNulty, described by the South Down Republican Commemoration Committee as having been “active” during the IRA’s border campaign in the 1960s, died when a bomb exploded prematurely during an attack on Castlewellan RUC station on January 26, 1972.

Ms McDonald was criticised by unionists, including former UUP leader Reg Empey and TUV MLA Jim Allister, over the weekend for her attendance at Friday’s commemoration.

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday, DUP MP Gregory Campbell poured further scorn on her decision.

“Some people thought that there might be a possibility of a new beginning when Mary Lou McDonald came in, because she was never in the IRA, but it now transpires that she was paying tribute to them as well,” Mr Campbell said.

“It is now pretty apparent that it is going to be more of the same from Sinn Fein. When they talk about respect, they need to understand that they aren’t affording any respect to the communities who suffered as a result of IRA actions.”

Trevor Ringland, a former international rugby player who is now a lawyer and an activist for reconciliation, said that by “tying her hands to justifying the republican campaign”, Ms McDonald had created a “block when it comes to relationships with the type of republicanism she espouses”.

Asked if he felt Ms McDonald had damaged relations with unionists, Mr Ringland said: “It’s not just unionists. I don’t see why Irish nationalism should tie itself to adhering to the Sinn Fein view.”

He added: “While probably not surprising, it’s still disappointing. What we are looking for from Sinn Fein is some new thinking and a focus on building relationships and undoing the damage of the past, rather than simply seeking to justify it.”

A Sinn Fein spokesperson said on Sunday: “Republicans will continue to honour our patriot dead and show our solidarity with their families, friends and neighbours as we respect the right of all others who suffered as a result of the conflict to remember their loss.”