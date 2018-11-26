New start for English Sir Knights

In a fillip for the organisation on the mainland, a new district chapter was recently opened in south-west England.

South West England District No. 13 hopes to take advantage of the expanding membership and new lodges opening within the Orange Order in England, to expand and increase membership of the Royal Black Institution in this part of the UK.

District No. 13 was last returned by the Province of England in 1939, when it was known as the Plymouth District, and so it was fitting that two of the preceptories that comprised the original district, RBP 254 Sir Henry Easton and RBP 370 Knights of Torbay, got together to re-constitute the district under its new name.

Among the senior Sir Knights in attendance for the notable event were both Assistant Sovereign Grand Masters; William Baillie, from Co Down, and Philip Rimmer.

Also present at the special meeting in Wiltshire was the new provincial grand master of England, Eric Dickinson, and Imperial deputy grand registrar, Reginald Chadwick.

Following the formalities, seven new sir knights were initiated into the district.