New village mural creates shared sense of ownership

Residents in the Dundarave housing estate in Bushmills have unveiled a new mural that commemorates those who sacrificed their lives in the First World War.

Entitled ‘Bushmills Remembers,’ the new image is painted on a gable wall and replaces a paramilitary mural which had been there for more than 18 years.

The mural is the culmination of a re-imaging project which was supported by the Housing Executive’s Community Cohesion programme.

During a series of workshops, residents focused on the theme of local history, with the final design influenced by the War Memorial in the Diamond in the town centre. As well as the workshops focusing on the mural, sessions were also held with community leaders and residents to discuss community spirit, resilience and good relations.

Leanne Abernethy, Treasurer of Bushmills Residents and Environmental Forum (BREF) said: “We’re grateful for the support from the Housing Executive - with their help, we’ve achieved a shared sense of ownership in our estate by respectfully exploring, celebrating and remembering our local history. We hope the reimaging project has helped our residents realise the benefits of embracing tolerance, understanding and co-existence.”

Pictured are Noeleen Connelly, (NIHE), Mark Heaney (RBL), George Duddy (Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council) Philip Anderson (artist) Derwyn Brewster (BREF), Leanne Abernethy (BREF), Gareth Doran (Housing Executive) and

Sharleen Wray, (Supporting Communities NI).