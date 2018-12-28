New Year Honours: Northern Ireland’s full list revealed

Here it is – the full list of all Northern Ireland recipients of this year’s New Year’s Honours:
COMMANDERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE)
Mr Nicholas David George COBURN
For services to the economy
Dr Bryan KEATING
For services to economic development
Professor David Noel LIVINGSTONE FBA
For services to scholarship in geography, history of science and intellectual history
Dr William James MCBRIDE
For services to Rugby Union
Professor John Christopher MCCRUDDEN
For services to human rights law
Mr Edward Mark MCGUCKIN
For services to the criminal justice system in Northern Ireland
OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (OBE)
Mr Malcolm Howard BEATTY
For services to the natural environment
Mr Patrick Joseph DOHERTY
For services to the transformation of the Titanic Quarter site, Belfast
Mrs Carol Ann GRAHAM
For services to justice in Northern Ireland
Mr Henry GREGG
For services to football
Mr Charles John HENNING
For services to agriculture
Mrs Deirdre HOUSTON
For services to integrated education in Randalstown
Mr Brian INGRAM
For services to vulnerable children and adults in custody
Mrs Alma Mary LOUGHREY
For services to children in early years education
Mr Adrian MCALLISTER
For services to policing, criminal justice and child protection
Professor James Charles MCELNAY
For services to higher education and pharmacy
Mrs Marie ROULSTON
For services to healthcare and young people
MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (MBE)
Mr Peter Newton ACHESON
For services to the voluntary and community sector
Mr Andrew Joseph David ALLEN For services to veterans and their families in Northern Ireland
Mrs Maureen ALLEN
For services to the community in Ballymena
Mr Declan George BILLINGTON
For services to economic development
Mrs Zoe Alexandra BORELAND
For services to midwifery
Mr Alan BOYD
For services to the community in Belfast
Mrs Sarah Roberta BROWNLEE
For services to health and social care and charitable fundraising
Mrs Melanie Elaine CHRISTIE-BOYLE
For services to the economy
Mr William Harold CONNOR
For services to education
Mrs Celine Collette CRAIG
For services to the community in Londonderry
Mr Derek Andrew CRAWFORD
For services to Rugby Union
Mr Henry James CRAWFORD
For services to the Northern Ireland food and hospitality sectors
Miss Patricia Louise DONALD
For services to older people
Mr Thomas Watters Perry DONALDSON J.P.
For services to the Boys’ Brigade, Lay Magistracy and education
Mr William Nigel DOUGHERTY
For services to primary education and the community in Londonderry
Mr Colin HARDING
For services to the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Frances HARDY
For services to the St John Ambulance Service
Mr Hugh Mervyn HERRON
For services to the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland
Mrs Rosemary Frances LEECH
For services to policing and the community in Northern Ireland
Ms Jacqueline LOCKE (GORMAN)
For services to social housing
Mr Thomas Ernest LONG
For services to education
Dr Christopher John LYNN
For services to archaeology and heritage in Northern Ireland
Mr Gareth Gerald MCAULEY
For services to football in Northern Ireland
Mrs Imelda Mary MCGUCKEN
For services to nursing and
palliative care in Northern Ireland
Dr Neil Edward MCKITTRICK
For services to humanitarianism and international relations and the community in Northern Ireland
Mr Pairic O’BRIEN
For services to occupational therapy and housing for people with disabilities
Mrs Claire Louise O’HANLON
For services to people affected by Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
Mr Wilfred PYPER
For services to musical theatre and drama in Northern Ireland
Ms Mary ROULSTON
For services to education
Ms Sheila Elizabeth SIMONS (BODEN)
For services to social care and protection of women and children
Mr Gerard SKELTON
For services to young people and community cohesion in Northern Ireland
Mrs Heather Carolyn SMART
For services to the advancement of women in the Fire and Rescue Service
Mr Finlay SPRATT
For public service and charity
Mrs Elizabeth Ann WEIR
For services to the arts and education
Mrs Jacqueline WEIR
For services to the community in North Belfast
MEDALLIST OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (BEM)
Mr James ANDERSON
For services to education
Mr Stephen John BAXTER
For services to football in Northern Ireland
Mrs Eithne Marian BEGLEY
For services to the youth justice system and young people in custody
Ms Evelyn Elizabeth BENNETT
For services to charity
Miss Margaret Wilson BROWN
For services to young people in Ballymena
Mr Anthony Richard CLARKE
For services to badminton
Mr Thomas Martin DILLON
For public and charitable services
Mrs Elizabeth Eileen DOHERTY
For services to palliative and terminal care in Castlederg and West Tyrone
Mr Robert Norman ESPIE
For voluntary service to ceremonial duties and remembrance
Dr John Stuart FAULKNER
For services to conservation and grass breeding in Northern Ireland
Mr James FERGUSON
For services to local government and the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Elizabeth FIELDING
For services to Foyle Child Contact Centre, Londonderry
Mr Daniel Joseph GALLAGHER
For services to football and community cohesion in Sion Mills, Northern Ireland
Mrs Elizabeth GLASS
For services to music
Mr James Lowry GRANT
For services to the community in County Antrim
Mr Desmond John GREGG
For services to the community in Craigavon
Mr David Henry HAMMERTON
For services to police and military families and the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Jemima (Ina) HENRY
For services to the Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospice
Mrs Muriel IRWIN
For services to Diabetes Care and the community in County Tyrone
Mr Hugh KENNEDY
For services to the community and young people in Londonderry
Mr David Edward KNOX
For services to policing and the community in Northern Ireland
Mr Robert Leonard LINGWOOD
For services to the community in County Tyrone
Mr George Henry MCALPIN
For services to the tourism industry
Mrs Jane Alison MCALPIN
For services to the tourism industry
Mrs Anne Marie MCCOMB
For services to forestry and to red squirrel conservation
Mrs Glenda Rodgers MCCORMICK
For services to the community in Bushmills, County Antrim
Mr Joseph Gabriel MCCURRY
For services to the community in Dungannon
Mr William Joseph MCKELVEY
For services to the community in County Tyrone
Mr William Frederick Francis MILLS
For services to the Royal British Legion and the community in Coleraine
Mr Colin Andrew MOFFETT
For services to local government
Miss Sharon PATTERSON
For voluntary services to mental health support
Mr Leonard Francis QUIGG
For services to the community in Northern Ireland
Mrs Gretta REID
For voluntary services to First Aid and the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone
Mrs Joanne Elizabeth ROCK
For services to people with breast cancer
Mr Ernest Carson SMYTH
For public service
Mrs Gwen Katherine SMYTH
For services to education
Mrs Sarah Renee STARBUCK
For services to higher education
Mrs Eveline Margaret STRANGE
For services to foster care
Mrs Teresa WHITE
For charitable and voluntary services to the community
Mr Peter WILSON
For services to community cohesion in Northern Ireland through music
Mr Ross Logan Hayes WILSON
For services to charity and under privileged communities in Northern Ireland
QUEEN’S POLICE MEDAL (QPM)
Mr Billy CROSS
Detective Inspector, PSNI
Mr Brian Thomas KEE Superintendent, PSNI
Ms Kimberly HEGARTY
Detective Constable, PSNI