New Year Honours: recognition for NI sporting legends

Former Manchester United star Harry Gregg will receive an OBE at Buckingham Palace later this year, while former Lions rugby captain Willie John McBride will get a CBE.

Joining them on the New Year Honours list is Northern Ireland and Rangers star Gareth McAuley, and Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

Northern Ireland's Gareth McAuley. 'Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

McBride, 78, captained the victorious 1974 Lions tour to South Africa during a distinguished career. He said he regarded his honour for services to rugby union as belonging to all his former team-mates.

In recent years he has been involved with a number of charities helping disabled and disadvantaged children.

“I’m really thrilled, a CBE is terrific. When you get to this age, you think people have forgotten about you so it is nice to be remembered,” he told the Press Association.

“1974 was my Everest, to captain the Lions, and I would like to think this honour is shared with all the guys who were on that tour, because they really were outstanding and they made my job as captain very easy.”

Gregg made himself a household name with 247 appearances for Manchester United in the 50s and 60s.

He survived the 1958 Munich air disaster which saw 23 people killed when a plane carrying the Manchester United team crashed on take-off in Germany.

He is honoured for services to football.

McAuley, who made his debut for Glasgow Rangers last month just short of his 39th birthday, has been recognised with a MBE.

The Larne-born defender joined Steven Gerrard’s outfit at Ibrox after seven seasons at West Bromwich Albion. He made his international debut in June 2005 and has played 80 times for his country.

McAuley became the first Northern Ireland player to score in the European Championship finals when he netted against Ukraine in the group stages of the tournament in 2016.

Crues manager Baxter, 53, has also been recognised for his services to football with a BEM.

He was appointed manager at the north Belfast club in 2005 and has enjoyed huge success, having closed the shop he owned in Newtownards to pursue the full-time career in local football.

A former schoolboy international from the east of the city, Baxter spent six years with Linfield scoring more than 100 goals for the Blues.

He also played for Glentoran and several other clubs during an illustrious Irish League career.