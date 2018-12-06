New Year’s Day ‘Superhero’ dip in memory of Erin

A sponsored swim will take place at Browns Bay on New Year’s Day in memory of little Erin Bonar, from Ballycarry.

Five-year-old Erin had been a pupil at Whitehead Primary School.

She had enjoyed cheering on the swimmers during the annual New Year’s Day dip at Browns Bay in Islandmagee.

A few months before she died, she said that if anything ever happened to her, she would like to donate her organs to help others.

Speaking previously, her mum Susan said: “When she sadly passed away after a sudden illness, she saved the lives of three small children and a man in his forties through the amazing gift of organ donation. Erin was amazing, a real superhero which has inspired the theme for this New Year’s Day dip.”

Proceeds from this year’s swim will be in aid of the Angel Wishes charity.

Sponsorship forms are available from Susan Bonar, Whitehead Primary School, Carmel’s or Maria and Jeremy Jones.