New Year’s dip in memory of ‘Superhero’ Erin raises £7,500

A New Year’s dip in memory of Ballycarry girl Erin Bonar has raised £7,500 for the Angel Wishes charity.

One hundred and fifty hardy souls braved the freezing sea at Brown’s Bay, Islandmagee, for the annual fundraiser.

Taking a dip at Brown's Bay on New Year's Day.

Five-year-old Erin had been a pupil at Whitehead Primary School.

She had enjoyed cheering on the swimmers during the annual New Year’s Day dip at Browns Bay in Islandmagee.

Tragically, she passed away in 2015 after a sudden illness.

A few months before she died, she said that if anything ever happened to her, she would like to donate her organs to help others.

"Superhero Thor" braved the cold sea at Islandmagee,

Her bravery has inspired the theme for the New Year’s dip at Islandmagee which is now held in her memory.

She saved the lives of three small children and a man in his forties through the gift of organ donation.

Commenting on this year’s fundraiser, mum Susan said: “It was fantastically well-supported. I am sure there were at least 150 people who actually did the dip and the same number of spectators.

“So far, we have raised around £7,500 for Angel Wishes although it usually takes a few weeks for all the sponsor money to come in, so it could well be more.

Braving the cold for the New Year's dip at Brown's Bay in Islandmagee.

“We also raised a lot of awareness for organ donation and it was a fantastic tribute to our little Superhero Erin, the day was all about her.”

Angel Wishes is a Northern Ireland charity that supports local children fighting cancer. All money raised goes directly to providing treats and trips for the children.

"Batman" and "Batgirl" got into the spirit of the fundraiser.

"The Incredibles" were among participants in the New Year's dip at Brown's Bay.