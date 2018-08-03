New York dignitaries for Carnlough parade

Several thousand visitors are expected in Carnlough on Sunday, August 12 as the town hosts an Ancient Order of Hibernians parade.

Around 3,000 members of the AOH and an estimated 29 bands are due to take in the afternoon event.

It is being organised by Carnlough Division of the AOH to mark the Feast of the Assumption (August 15), which is an annual celebration in the Catholic Church.

Billy McCambridge, secretary of the host division, said: “We are expecting a large parade with bands and divisions attending from Ireland, Scotland, England, America and Canada.

“Some members of the American Division are involved in the organisation of the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in New York. “

Mr McCambridge added the parade details have been discussed with the PSNI and members of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. An application has also been made to the Parades Commission and local properties have been informed of the route and times.

The secretary continued: “All visitors and spectators welcome and hopefully the sun will come out for an enjoyable day.”

The parade will commence at 3.00pm following a route from the junction of Ballymena Road, along Bay Road, Marine Road, Harbour Road, Havelock Place and Croft Road to the community centre car park. The return leg is due to be completed by 6.00pm.