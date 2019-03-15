New Zealand shootings: Book of condolence opens at Belfast city hall

A book of condolence for the victims of today’s shootings in New Zealand is now open at Belfast city hall.

Mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch killed 49 people on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.

Police stand outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Belfast’s Lord Mayor Deirdre Hargey joined Dr Muhammad Saleem Tareen, a member of the Executive Committee of Belfast Islamic Centre, Karen Sethuraman, the Lord Mayor’s Chaplain, and representatives of all the political parties on Belfast City Council to open the book this morning.

It will be available for signing in the main reception during normal opening hours.

The city council has previously opened books of condolences for victims of other tragedies in recent years, including the mass shootings in Las Vegas in 2017, the Manchester bombing that same year, and the Paris terror attacks in 2015.