A book of condolence for the victims of yesterday’s shootings in New Zealand is to be opened at Belfast city hall today.

Mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch killed 49 people on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called “one of New Zealand’s darkest days”.

Ambulance staff take a man from outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

The book of condolence will be open to sign from 11.30am this morning.

More to follow.