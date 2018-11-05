Newly married couple killed in helicopter crash after wedding reception

A couple were killed in a helicopter crash just hours after they were married in the US state of Texas, family members have said.

Houston TV station KTRK reports that Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman were married on Saturday night at a ranch in Uvalde, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Mr Byler's grandfather, William Byler, told the TV station the couple died when a helicopter that had departed from the wedding reception crashed.

The TV station reports that the helicopter's pilot was also killed in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash and the cause is not yet known.

The Houstonian student newspaper reports that the newlyweds were seniors at Sam Houston State University.