Newry A1 crash: Man and stepdaughter to be buried following tragedy

Two members of the same family will be laid to rest on Tuesday following a double tragedy on Friday, when a three-vehicle crash claimed the lives of a man and his stepdaughter.

Raymond Halliday, aged 87, and his stepdaughter Anna Dodds, aged 47, died following the crash on the A1 outside Newry.

The scene of the three vehicle collision on the A1 near Newry on Friday that claimed the lives of two members of the same family

The collision, involving a lorry, a silver Skoda Fabia and a bronze-coloured Ford Focus, happened around 2.45pm on Friday on the north-bound carriageway at the Moneymore Road junction.

Mr Halliday died at the scene and Ms Dodds died a short time later in hospital.

A funeral service will take place at the family home in Newry on Tuesday morning for Ms Dodds, for burial at Ryans Presbyterian Church burial ground.

Mr Halliday’s funeral will then take place from the same family home for a service in St Luke’s Parish Church Mullaglass at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.

DUP MLA William Irwin said: “It’s an absolute tragedy for a family to lose two members on our roads. This is yet another example of why we all must be extra careful on the roads.

“This type of tragedy has claimed two lives and it will also change lives.

“It is a tragedy for any family to lose someone suddenly in a road accident like this, but to lose two members of the same family is absolutely awful.

“It is a blow that will be very difficult to recover from. The local community will rally around the family and help them try and get through this terrible tragedy.”