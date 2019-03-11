Newry murders: Cash floods in for Colombian parents’ flights

The parents of a Colombian woman murdered along with her daughter in Newry last week will be able to fly to Northern Ireland thanks to the generosity of well-wishers.

The bodies of Giselle (Irina) Marimon Herrera, 37, and her 15-year-old daughter Allison were discovered at their Glin Ree Court apartment on Thursday.

Giselle’s partner Russell Steele, 38, was also found dead at the property and police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Detectives believe both victims were strangled by Steele, a native of Kilmarnock in Scotland, before he killed himself.

Following the brutal murders, news outlets in Colombia reported that Giselle’s father, Fabian Marimon, was considering selling his taxi for the chance to “say goodbye” to the daughter he spoke to regularly but had not seen for seven years.

By yesterday afternoon two online appeals had raised around £6,000 in total, while the Newry Credit Union has launched its own cash donation scheme with a £5,000 boost from the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Commenting on the Credit Union initiative, Newry SDLP councillor Michael Savage said: “This fund will assist in covering flight and accommodation costs for family members who want to travel here and also assist with the repatriation of the bodies and other support the family may need.”

A gofundme.com page set up by Sinn Fein youth in Newry has raised almost £1,500 while another organised by Lurgan woman Kim Winters had surpassed £4,400 before it was wound up on Sunday evening.

Ms Winters posed a message on Facebook explaining the decision to stop accepting donations.

She said: “I have no doubt we could have raised so much more but due to the time it takes funds to clear for withdrawal I have decided to get a head start ready to pass onto the family who I will meet with tomorrow (Monday) to arrange this.”

Ms Winters added: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has donated and taken the time to leave condolences. When I started this campaign it was because I felt I had to help and never imagined it would gain so much support so quickly.”

Newry High School pupil Allison was born in Spain but had lived in Northern Ireland since 2017. Her mother was originally from Barranquilla in Colombia but settled in the Newry area four years ago after living in Spain.

School principal Iestyn Brown said the entire school community has been “deeply shocked and saddened” at the news of Allison’s death.

“Allison was a talented, kind, courteous and well-mannered pupil with a beautiful smile,” he added.

Mr Marimon told the Daily Mirror: “Irina was beautiful. She would never harm anyone. I don’t understand how someone could do this. They have to be evil. Whoever did this is not normal.”