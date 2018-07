Newry stabbing: man charged with murder of father-of-two

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a father-of-two in County Down.

Brian Phelan, who was in his early 30s and from Bessbrook, died after a stabbing in the Carrivekeeney Road area, near Newry, on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Saturday in connection with the death, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Earlier, police said they had found a car they believe was used in the alleged murder after appealing for the public's help in tracking it down.