News | PSNI make appeal following reported act of indecent exposure

Police are appealing for information following the report of indecent exposure at Rosetta Avenue in Belfast on Friday 12th April.

It was reported that as a woman walked along Rosetta Avenue at around 10.15am on Friday morning, a man who was walking in the opposite direction exposed himself to her before walking on towards the Ormeau Road. The man was described as being around 6’ tall, of medium build with dark brown shoulder length hair and was wearing he was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a charcoal grey coloured hoody.

The Rosetta area of Belfast

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a man matching this description in the area or anyone with any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact police at Strandtown on 101 quoting reference number 352 12/04/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.