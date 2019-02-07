Newtownabbey beauty queen will use title to ‘normalise breastfeeding’

Newtownabbey woman Cara Alexander who was crowned Mrs. Ireland says that she will use her title to “normalise” breastfeeding.

Mrs. Alexander who represented County Antrim in the Ireland Pageants 2019 final won the title at a competition in Dublin last month.

Her four-year-old son Rupert won Mr. Charity Ireland.

The 30-year-old “yummy mummy” is a qualified nutritionist and runs baby weaning classes across Northern Ireland.

She is also a member of the board of Breastival Belfast and GLOW NI, a charity that currently operates in Belfast empowering women and girls with life skills to increase confidence and self-esteem.

Cara who competed in pageants as a teen said that she was “shocked and elated” to have won the Mrs Ireland 2019 title alongside an award for ‘Best Irish Wear’ wearing a unique dress made out of crisp packets designed and made by Belfast Met student Charles Leathem.

Cara commented: “Taking part in a pageant as a 30-year-old mother was something I’d never thought I’d do.

“I almost didn’t take part because I am still breastfeeding my one-year-old daughter. However, when I contacted pageant director Jennie Lynch she offered me her full support and made allowances for me so I could breastfeed my baby. Winning felt absolutely amazing and I feel very blessed to be able to use my title to help causes like Breastival Belfast and GLOW NI.”