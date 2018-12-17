NI accounts for 20% of UK foodbank distribution, says manager

Northern Ireland accounts for 20% of food distributed through UK food banks according to the manager of a project in Bangor, Co Down.

One of the users of the Bangor food bank is Garth.

“I have been getting help now for just about a year and I wouldn’t be able to survive without them,” Garth told the BBC.

“The price of groceries is that expensive even for basics, to put a proper meal in front of yourself.

“You never think these things are going to happen, but it happens in the blink of an eye.

“I have never had to rely on anybody but myself. I have always been pretty self reliant.

“I have found it just embarrassing. I felt very humbled approaching them because I just didn’t like myself for having to do it. But needs must I had no choice.”

Ken Scott is manager of a food bank in Bangor which is run by the local Elim church. He says that many people are two pay cheques away from being made homeless.

“His experience wouldn’t be that unusual,” he said. “We do have a lot of clients who are actually in work but are on low income, whether that be the zero hours contracts and the likes of that.”

They changed their food bank from part time to full time in order to address “the full issue” in Bangor.

He said that 20% of the total food bank meals across the UK were given out in Northern Ireland, according to figures from the Trussel Trust, a food bank trust based in Salisbury that operates across the UK.

“That is the benefit of the Trussel Trust where we are able to collect that sort of information and then we are able to present that... and hopefully that will now get into the public consciousness and they will now realise just how big of a problem we have in NI.”

His food bank has seen a 30% increase in demand on this time last year in a year.

“It is the change in benefits and in particular the waiting period [related to that]. With people on low income it just takes an emergency bill to come in, for a washing machine or the heating breaking down, just to knock them over that edge.”

They are also working more closely with referral agencies so that awareness of their service has grown.

People from all walks of life are using the service, sometimes due to low income or long term illness of the main breadwinner in the family.

They avoid abuse of the service by always working through referral agencies, he says.

They are supported by members of the public shopping in major supermarket chains who donate food items and by local businesses.