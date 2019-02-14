NI as warm as Paris - with more on way

Northern Ireland is enjoying the same temperatures as Paris today, it can be revealed.

According to Met Office forecasters the temperature in Northern Ireland today is 12 °C.

Eiffel Tower in Paris

And there is more to come over the weekend.

"A few sunny spells along the north coast but generally a cloudy but dry morning," says the Met Office. "However sunny spells will develop more widely this afternoon.

"Very mild with occasionally fresh southerly winds. Maximum temperature 12 °C".

Meanwhile tonight will see us enjoy "a dry evening and night with some long clear spells, especially towards the north coast, with southern parts seeing rather more in the way of cloud. Strengthening southerly winds. Minimum temperature 4 °C".

Winter sun

Tomorrow NI will see "a dry and bright morning with sunny spells, especially across northern and eastern parts".

"However cloud increases from the west through the afternoon with patchy rain spreading east later. Breezy. Maximum temperature 12 °C."

And the outlook for Saturday to Monday, according to the Met Office is: "Dry, bright start Saturday but cloudier afternoon with rain later. Overnight rain clears to leave Sunday with sunny spells and showers.

"Further rain or showers for a time on Monday."