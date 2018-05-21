NI church no longer pursuing retail option for 97-acre site

Green Pastures Gateway project has announced plans not to pursue the development of a supermarket food store on their new site at Ballee, in Ballymena.

The Green Pastures Project Board have recently advised the local Planning Authorities that they no longer wish to pursue the “reserved matters” on their retail application for the site.

Specifically, this refers to the outline planning permission previously granted to initiate the development of a 60,000 sq ft supermarket food store.

Jason Kennedy, speaking on behalf of the Green Pastures Gateway Project Team, commented: “As a Project Team we are continually working to monitor the impact and keep up to date the relevance of the evolving site-wide masterplan, along with the long term vision and needs of the church and its ministries.

“We have concluded that a large format retail superstore would no longer best serve our long term vision for the site and our desire to ensure that the site and overall project continues to develop as an asset to our town.”

Regarding the further development of the Gateway site Mr Kennedy added: “In the months ahead we will be “visioneering” the amended approach to the development of the 97 acre site and look forward to positively engaging with the Council and Planning Department in due course.”